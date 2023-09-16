First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
First National Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ FXNC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First National has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. First National had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First National will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First National Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First National by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First National by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd boosted its stake in First National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 311,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 200,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
