First Property Group (LON:FPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.00

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.23), with a volume of 58330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.93. The stock has a market cap of £19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get First Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity at First Property Group

In other news, insider Ben Habib bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,377.67). Company insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.