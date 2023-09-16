First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

FSFG stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

