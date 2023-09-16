First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
