First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.84% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5,273.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $721,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FICS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.