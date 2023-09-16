Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

