Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 456,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

F opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

