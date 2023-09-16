Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 187,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 152,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$19.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
