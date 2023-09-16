Founders Capital Management Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.9% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,385 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $272.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

