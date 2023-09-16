Founders Capital Management Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Founders Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

