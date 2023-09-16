Founders Capital Management Sells 622 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

