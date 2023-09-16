Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Insider Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FOX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.30 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 2,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 310.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

