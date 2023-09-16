Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,913 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.87 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.