Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,038 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.14 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average of $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

