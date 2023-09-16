Fragasso Group Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.