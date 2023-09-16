Fragasso Group Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

