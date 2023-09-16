Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 288.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $424.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

