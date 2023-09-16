Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 16th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

FRU stock opened at C$15.16 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.86 and a twelve month high of C$17.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.71 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.97.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

