Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMS. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 114,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

