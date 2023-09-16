Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham Sells 785,938 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rathnagirish Mathrubootham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 610,600 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $12,236,424.00.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 50,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 129.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.