Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $280.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.50), with a volume of 199928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.72).
Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
