Frontier Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.04 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

