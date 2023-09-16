Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 404121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$254.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.84.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

