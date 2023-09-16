FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

FRP opened at GBX 114 ($1.43) on Wednesday. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 173 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.36.

FRP Advisory Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Insider Activity

About FRP Advisory Group

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider Gavin Jones sold 68,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48), for a total value of £81,280.76 ($101,715.38). 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

