FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $4,891,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 15.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 354.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.