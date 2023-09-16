Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 520 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 171.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.06. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $247.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

