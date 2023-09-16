Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 54 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.30. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

