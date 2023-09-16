Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 619 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,563 shares of company stock worth $984,099. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

ICE stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

