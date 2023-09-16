Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 20,794 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

