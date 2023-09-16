Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $387,038,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 64.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.13.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $275.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

