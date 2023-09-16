Fulton Bank N.A. Has $495,000 Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

