Fulton Bank N.A. Has $630,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $388.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

