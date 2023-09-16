Fulton Bank N.A. Has $943,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

