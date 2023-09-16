Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 190 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $89.74 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

