Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 261 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $315.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $209.96 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.