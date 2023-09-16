Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 645 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

