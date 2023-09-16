Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $17,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $40,332,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 109,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $207.88 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

