Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $124,842,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,533,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 167,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.71.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $200.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

