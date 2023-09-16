Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

