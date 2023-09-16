Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,003 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

