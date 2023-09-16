Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 36,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

