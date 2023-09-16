Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,723 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.72 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

