Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 351 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.