Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 401 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $115.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

