Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Read Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.