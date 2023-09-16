G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $240,400.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

