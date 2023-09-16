Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
