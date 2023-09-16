Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Articles

