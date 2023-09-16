Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GANX. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.37. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.29). Analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 67.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

