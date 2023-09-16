Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 26001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Galway Metals Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

