Gaming Realms’ (GMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

Shares of GMR opened at GBX 34.80 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Gaming Realms has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.49). The company has a market cap of £102.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,480.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Blandford purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($43,799.27). Insiders own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.